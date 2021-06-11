It’s been four years since Skrillex and Poo Bear teamed up for “Would You Ever,” but the pair have obviously kept in touch ever since. Now, they’re together again on Poo Bear’s new single, “The Day You Left.”

Skrillex lends his hand at production, along with Sasha Sirota, on the pensive and melancholy single. Little elements from Skrillex’s noticeable production techniques permeate the single, like the recognizable vocal chops and even some of the drum processing. But it’s certainly a very different vibe that Skrillex’s other latest release yesterday.

Check out the single below!