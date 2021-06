Ty Dolla $ign is no stranger to the electronic world at this point, appearing on singles with The Chainsmokers, RL Grime, Skrillex, and more. Now, Don Diablo can add his name to the growing list of artists who’ve collaborated with the star rapper, on their new song, “Too Much To Ask.”

Eschewing his usual future house sound, Don goes somewhere between deep house and hip hop for this star-studded collaboration. Check it out below!

Photo via Rukes.com