Martin Garrix and Bono & The Edge opened the UEFA EURO 2020 Opening Ceremony with their official theme song, “We Are The People” — available to replay now.

The milestone performance was also a virtual one, featuring Garrix and The Edge rocking out on stage as Bono appeared as a hologram. The stadium lit up with excitement as illuminating particles arranged and rearranged into flags and images, representing the tournament’s teams and players.

Garrix previously shared of the collaborative track:

Creating the music for one of the biggest sports events in the world together with Bono and The Edge has been an incredible experience. I’m very proud of what we did together and excited to finally share it with the world!

“We Are The People” reflects the positivity, hope and determination required for any team to succeed — and also offers a sense of togetherness, which fits the UEFA EURO 2020 theme: Unity.

In addition, Martin Garrix’s UEFA EURO 2020 playlist can be streamed here.

EURO 2020 Opening Ceremony with Martin Garrix, Bono & The Edge



Photo: Louis van Baar