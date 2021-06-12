The first of its kind event will feature sets from Princess Nokia, Cookiee Kawaii to join A-Trak and Virtual Artists Nayomi, DJ Dragoon, and Gnar Heart, with original music from the AI-driven virtual DJs that is generative and adaptive: the audience will be able to influence the set from their mobile phones in real-time.

The 2021 Tribeca Festival will feature an impressive line-up of Cinema360 immersive pieces, but only one promises musical performances by both a hyper-creative, half-reptilian DJ and a former DMC World Champion turntablist.

Taking place Wednesday, June 16, at 5:00pm ET, Authentic Artists’ WarpSound Music Experience will be a first-of-its-kind, audience-interactive, live music showcase that pairs three dynamic human artists with three founding members of the WarpSound virtual artist collective.

Lighting up a 40-foot LED screen will be WarpSound headliners Nayomi, the cyborg queen of lo-fi, DJ Dragoon, a reptilian DJ who takes monster energy to a whole new level, and Gnar Heart, a friendly AI bunny, reprogrammed to “shred the gnar.” The IRL and virtual artists will tag-team for a series of genre- and mind-bending duets.

While the WarpSound Music Experience is currently sold-out, those lucky enough to have a Tribeca Festival ticket should make sure they’re at the Waterfront Plaza at Brookfield Place to participate in this history-making human x machine musical collaboration.

Photo via Rukes.com