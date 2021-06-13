Beatport has officially launched as a mobile app, giving DJs the freedom to browse, stream music and maintain playlists on the go. The release is accompanied by a fresh, new company logo by Swedish design firm, Kurppa Hosk.

The app and brand update are the company’s most notable changes since the arrival of Beatport LINK, the world’s flagship DJ streaming platform, in 2019. Beatport has long been the leader in the dance/electronic music industry and its app, along with new branding, further solidifies its place.

Beatport CEO Robb McDaniels says:

Over the last two years we have been relentless in our mission to develop products that empower our customers. Beatport LINK is the centerpiece of our strategy to give our customers the ability to stream the richest collection of electronic music available anywhere. This new mobile app is an important extension of the LINK platform, giving DJs the ability to discover new music, assemble and perfect performance-ready setlists and transition them directly into their native environments. It’s a hugely powerful tool that our customers have been asking for and one which we think they are going to love.

The app is currently available in the Apple App Store, with an Android version to launch later this year alongside iOS app upgrades.

