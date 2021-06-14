Martin Garrix is giving his massive hit with Bono & The Edge an upgrade.

“We Are The People,” the official UEFA EURO 2020 theme song, is getting a proper festival remix treatment with epic dance fills and booming four on the floor energy. The 14-second snippet below teases an uplifting and euphoric version of the collaborative single, with layers of new additions to liven up the mix.

MORE: Martin Garrix, Bono & The Edge Open Up EURO 2020 with Virtual Performance [WATCH]

Although no release date is provided, the remix is expected just in time for festival season. Garrix echoes this excitement in the post below — “TIME FOR THE FESTIVAAALS!”

From sports fans to U2 fanatics, “We Are The People” has already made a lasting impression. Now, the collab has the potential to reach an entirely different audience with this forthcoming remix.

Listen here and let us know what you think!

“We Are The People” (Martin Garrix Remix)

Garrix Remix coming soon… TIME FOR THE FESTIVAAALS. who is ready? pic.twitter.com/0Htqg3TpDi — MARTIN GARRIX (@MartinGarrix) June 14, 2021

Photo via Rukes.com