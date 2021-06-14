Growing up, I’d always hear about how absurdly high prices were for penthouse apartments (or apartments in general) in New York City, but I suppose Miami might be the new wave. David Guetta has just listed his 37th-floor apartment in Miami for $14 million.

To understand the price tag a bit better, his apartment is located in the 5-star Setai Hotel, where rooms start at around $550 per night and can go up to $1,600 or more. The hotel an ocean view, swimming pools, spa, sauna, and 24-hour room service, like a lot of hotels, but you can also purchase permanent residences within the property.

Of course, the apartment isn’t like a typical hotel room itself, boasting three bedrooms and 2,528 square foot in the property. He bought the property for $9.5 million from New York billionaire Richard LeFrak back in 2018 and stands to make $4.5 million from the sale. LeFrak paid $6.75 million for the unit in 2012, property records show.

Guetta was originally renting out the apartment between 2018 and now for $10,000 to $28,000 a week, or $25,000 to $50,000 a month depending on the time of the year, according to Mansion Global.

He’s also accepting Bitcoin or Ethereum for the sale, equivalent to around 380 BTC at today’s prices.