Excision and Dion Timmer have revealed yet another collaboration together, “Salvation” featuring Alexis Donn.

Over the weekend, the two teased a “brand spankin new track” forthcoming on Subsidia, Excision’s own record label. Bass lovers don’t have to wait too much longer, as the collaborative single arrives this Friday in full force.

Previously, Excision and Dion Timmer teamed up on “Time Stood Still,” “Necromancer,” “Broken Pieces,” “Home,” “Her,” “Breaking Through,” and the list goes on. Their collaborative chemistry is undeniable and “Salvation” sets out to prove it once again.

No preview of the track just yet, but the hype surrounding this release is massive.

Check out the conversation below and explore recent Subsidia releases here.

Heheee brand new baby 😉 🙏🥰 https://t.co/Fx97VNJ9q9 — DION TIMMER (@diontimmermusic) June 11, 2021

Photo via Rukes.com