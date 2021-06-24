Jean-Michel Jarre was awarded with France’s highest honor this week — the Order of Légion d’Honneur or Legion of Honour — issued by the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron.

In celebration, and for the first time ever, electronic music filled the Cour d’honneur courtyard of the Elysée presidential palace in Paris as part of the Fête de la Musique festival. The live event was streamed via TikTok and YouTube, garnering massive attention worldwide.

Jean-Michel Jarre shared of the event:

After so long apart, it was wonderful to spend a special evening with a real-life audience. We shared these good vibes with everyone around the world via the livestream, and I know we will all be together again soon. Thank you to all the artists who performed, it was a night I will never forget.

The world renowned French composer, performer, producer, visionary, innovator, cultural ambassador Jean-Michel Jarre is recognized as one of the pioneers of electronic music. His innovative approach to the visual and highly technological staging of electronic music paved way for the culture to flourish worldwide.

Watch Jean-Michel Jarre’s electrifying set from the honorary evening right here!

Jean-Michel Jarre Live @ Elysée Palace (Fête de la Musique)

Photo by Ammar Abd Rabb (via Jean-Michel Jarre Twitter)