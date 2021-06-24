Renowned New York City hoverboard stunt performer, Hunter Kowald, just revealed that Skrillex and J Balvin’s collaboration is ready and the music video is filming.

The collaboration between the two artists was first teased last month via an Instagram live, when Balvin confirmed that something would be “coming soon.” Though that phrase in particular has been the bane of every fan’s existence, this video from Kowald provides a much-appreciated update to the impending collaboration.

In addition, the music video for “Butterflies,” the collaboration between Four Tet and Starrah, just released today, as well. Check that out below.

