Last October, just eight months ago, Bakermat released his debut album, The Ringmaster. A vast change in style for the producer, the album was a particularly stunning accomplishment and one that would have landed on our Top Albums of 2020 list had we put out a Top 11 rather than a Top 10.

Now, his sophomore effort, The Spirit, is out and it takes his newfound sound to even greater heights.

“I wanted to go back to the roots with this album,” Bakermat explained. “Combining gospel, soul and folk samples with uplifting pianos and saxophones to create a collection of feel-good songs perfect for the summer. The diversity in styles and genres is high and I experimented with elements of classical music and spoken word too. I hope this album can serve as a soundtrack for road trips, holidays and other fun times with friends and family. And lastly, I hope it inspires and connects people.”

The album ends with the beautiful “Bye Bye,” which is a collaboration with friend Lex Empress. A fan of spoken word, Bakermat wanted to create a simple interlude style track to close the album with and, from that, “Bye Bye” was born. It’s simple, very subtle and emotional and it’s a great way to end the ride through all the worlds that live within The Spirit.

Listen below!