Porter Robinson shares a behind-the-scenes look at the making of his Nurture Live show, which is shaping up to be something truly special.

The mini-documentary, running just over 5 minutes, features striking visual cuts straight from the set — as well as clips from the artist’s widely cherished and acclaimed second album, Nurture. It’s all tied together with Porter’s own narrative, with emphasis on his creative direction for the show.

“I’ve been looking forward to this for so long,” he shares in the mini-doc. “The instant I turned in the album, I was like, ‘Let’s start making the live versions.'”

Porter reveals his initial idea was to perform the songs mostly in their original form, but that soon changed as he began hashing out the live show. “You have this idea in your head of what you want it to be,” he shares, “but your heart has its own intentions completely.”

