As the release of Illenium’s fourth album Fallen Embers inches closer, we’re being treated to the full tracklisting, including collaborators.

With an artist feature on every track, and some with two, the album boasts an abundance of talent. Said the Sky, Excision, Haliene, Dabin, Lights, Krewella, Slander and more are all in the mix. Plus, Angels & Airwaves, Nothing,Nowhere., Rock Mafia and more.

Illenium shares in the post below:

Stoked to reveal the tracklist for Fallen Embers!! All of the artists on this album have made amazing contributions! I can’t wait to share it with you on July 16th

Just recently, Illenium announced he’ll be previewing a new era of music from Fallen Embers during his Trilogy show in Las Vegas next weekend. More info and tickets here.

Pre-save here.

Photo via Rukes.com