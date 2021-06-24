Earlier this year, wwFest put on its inaugural event, bringing Madeon, ARMNHMR, Moore Kismet, Ookay, and Whipped Cream to the virtual screen inspired by Riot Games’ hit new IP, Valorant. Now, the festival is returning to celebrate the game’s one-year anniversary.

wwFest: Unlocked YR1 is a worldwide cutting-edge virtual electronic music festival featuring performances by headliner Gryffin, plus Justin Oh, Unknown Brain, Boombox Cartel, Aluna, and more from stages around the globe.

The musical sets go around the world in one day, featuring five major locations including Los Angeles, South Korea, Dubai, Mexico, and Germany, each designed to reflect the virtual world of VALORANT. Similar to the original wwFest: VALORANT, the interactive festival experience will capture the excitement of an in-person event with cutting-edge extended reality (XR) stage that gives viewers an immersive and interactive experience from the comfort of home. This bold, six-hour festival will feature interactive elements channeling VALORANT gameplay in Twitch.

You can watch the show via Crown Channel and YouTube tomorrow, June 25 at 9am PST / 12pm EST.

Photo via Rukes.com