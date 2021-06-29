Last year, Your EDM, like many other news/media outlets, reported that Spotify was working on a karaoke mode through its app. Now, a new patent filed by the streaming giant appears to signal that the mode is still on its way, and soon.

According to Digital Music News, “The patent relates to a ‘Karaoke Query Processing System,’ by which audio can be matched from a smaller clip. ‘An electronic device receives an audio clip and performs a matching process on the audio clip. The matching process includes comparing at least a portion of the audio clip to a plurality of reference audio tracks and identifying, based on the comparing, the first portion of a particular reference track that corresponds to the audio sample,’ the patent description reads.”

“’Upon identifying the matching portion, the electronic device provides a backing track for playback which corresponds to the particular reference track and an initial playback position of the backing track,’ the patent continues.”

In essence, it’s like a Shazam for your own voice that doesn’t rely on precise melody or musical notes to identify — we’ve yet to see correctly or not — a particular piece of music.

A release date for the feature was not disclosed, but a patent filing indicates that it could be sooner than later.

via Digital Music News |