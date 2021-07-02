It’s been a busy year for Skrillex, who’s already released new collaborations with Four Tet & Starrah, Swae Lee & Siiickbrain, Noisia, josh pan & Dylan Brady, and Poo Bear. Not to mention a possible collab with Chris Lake. Now’s he’s back again with one of his biggest collabs yet, teaming up with massive Latin music star J Balvin for the wild and fun party-centric collab, “In Da Getto.”

The collaboration is pure energy and hype with an exciting rhythm and upbeat tempo throughout, interspersing verses from Balvin with a catchy female vocal hook that fills out the song wonderfully.

This one is absolutely destined for some hype remixes and we can already hear the spin that artists like Henry Fong, Yellow Claw, or others might put on it.

Check out “In Da Getto” from J Balvin and Skrillex below!

Photo Credit: Coughs