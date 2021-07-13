RÜFÜS DU SOL go deep with their newly released production, tapping the highs and lows of a lost but not forgotten year and reevaluating what it means to be “Alive.”

The reflective single is adorned with haunting lyricism, inventive broken beat percussion and buzzing synths, tinged with darkness and glistening energy. It’s an extension of the beauty heard on their 2018 album SOLACE, yet an exciting, fresh take on their art at the same time.

RÜFÜS’ lead singer Tyrone sings with raw, urgent emotion and the words strike a familiar chord — There’s a pain in my chest that I can’t describe. While these are “intensely personal lyrics” for the vocalist, they also represent what so many of us have endured during a year in lockdown.

Tyrone shares his thoughts on the production:

It’s a heavier song in some ways, but at its core it’s hopeful. We are — all of us — living in this transitional moment right now and we wanted to focus on the hope that the future holds for us all. To focus on the light at the end of this tunnel.

With this, RÜFÜS DU SOL continue to defy expectations and bring their immersive soundscape into 2021.

“Alive” is out now via Rose Avenue and Reprise / Warner Records.

RÜFÜS DU SOL – Alive

General tickets go on sale July 16th at 10am local time in each market – purchase tickets HERE.

RÜFÜS DU SOL 2021 Summer / Fall Festival Dates:

Sun July 25 Las Vegas, NV Art of the Wild – (DJ SET)

Sun Sep 5 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo

Fri Sep 24 New York, NY Gov Ball Festival

Sat Oct 2 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Weekend 1

Sat Oct 9 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Weekend 2

Sat Oct 23 Miami, FL III Points Festival

Sun Oct 31 San Francisco, CA Outside Lands Festival

RÜFÜS DU SOL 2021 North American Fall Tour Dates:

Thu Nov 04 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

Sat Nov 06 Las Vegas, NV Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

Fri Nov 12 Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium

Sat Nov 13 Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium

Sun Nov 14 Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium

Thu Nov 18 Houston, TX 401 Franklin Street

Sat Nov 20 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Photo Credit: Elliot Lee Hazel