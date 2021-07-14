DJ Snake and Malaa just teased a new single, building the hype for their b2b mini-tour that kicks off later this month.

“Ring The Alarm” goes off as both producers deliver an energetic rave anthem that compliments their underground meets main stage style. Hyper rave synths control the production and the energy simply doesn’t stop — at least in the 28 seconds heard below.

Later this month, DJ Snake and Malaa are heading out on tour together, hitting up Chicago, Denver, San Bernardino, Washington D.C. and Oakland. Their chemistry seen on stage will undoubtedly be a focal point, as well as the mob of collaborations they have together.

In addition, DJ Snake is running with a solo summer tour, with sets with Malaa sprinkled in between.

Preview “Ring The Alarm” below and check out tour dates for DJ Snake b2b Malaa here!

DJ Snake x Malaa – Ring The Alarm

Photo via Jonathan April for Insomniac Events