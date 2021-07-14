GRiZ just unveiled his seventh studio album — Rainbow Brain — due out later this month.

Following up his mind-melting title collaboration with ProbCause & Chrishira Perrier, GRiZ reveals a 23-track, bass-forward album just in time for the return of live music and a mob of flagship shows.

The teaser video below offers a vibrant sampling of brand new tracks, “Burn Up The Floor” with Jansten, “548 Mac Ave,” “Infinite,” “Feel It All” featuring Chrishira Perrier and “R O Y G B i V.” The album also includes previously released, instant fan-favorites, “Astro Funk,” “Vibe Check,” “Tie-Dye Sky,” and “Rainbow Brain” and unheard collaborations with Cherub and Big Gigantic.

Multi-instrumentalist and producer Grant Kwiecinski says he was “inspired by the idea of letting go into the technicolor world of psychedelia.” Exploring the full spectrum of the psyche, GRiZ is about to lead us into an imaginative realm of peace, positivity and all-around good vibes.

The Rainbow Brain LP is set to drop Friday, July 23 on all platforms.

Hear the album’s sampler and explore the full tracklist below!

GRiZ – Rainbow Brain – Out 7/23

Pre-save/order: griz.lnk.to/rainbowbrain

!! My next album is called RAINBOW BRAIN 🌈🧠 and its dropping July 23 !! Here’s a few clips from the full length including the absolute SMASHER burn up the floor with the legend @jantsenmusic!! Which clip is ur fav?? pic.twitter.com/GysfmMaRTz — RAINBOW BRAIN OUT 7/23 🌈🧠 (@Griz) July 13, 2021

Tracklist

1. c h r o m e s t h e s i a

2. Astro Funk

3. Vibe Check

4. t a k e – e m – b a c k

5. GRiZ x Jantsen – Burn Up the Floor

6. g o t – i t – l i k e

7. Tie-Dye Sky

8. R O Y G B i V – i n t e r l u d e

9. Rainbow Brain (feat. ProbCause, Chrishira Perrier)

10. 2 4

11. Harmony

12. Gold (feat. Cherub)

13. Daily Routine (feat. Big Gigantic, ProbCause)

14. Other Side of Jupiter

15. w u – w e i

16. Infinite

17. y o u – a r e . i – c a n

18. Feel It All (feat. Chrishira Perrier)

19. 4 2

20. 548 MAC ave

21. p . s .

22. Another World

23. The Echo Tree

GRiZ Press Photo by Jason Seigel