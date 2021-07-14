Bold.org, the largest independent scholarship provider in the country, announces its first scholarship winner from its Year of Giving Campaign. The Year of Giving Campaign launched in January with impact-focused public figures championing scholarships each month. This week, the campaign’s inaugural partner, DJ and Producer 3LAU, awards the $14,500 3LAU “Everything” Scholarship to North Carolina State University student, Bhavana Veeravalli.

The 3LAU “Everything” Scholarship initially debuted to celebrate 3LAU’s 30th birthday and his new single “Everything” — which reached #5 on Billboard’s Dance/Mixshow Airplay chart and garnered 5 million streams. What started as a $10,000 scholarship quickly gained momentum. Through additional contributions from 3LAU and his fans, the scholarship amount increased to more than $14,500. The scholarship received more than 3,000 applications from students sharing what they consider to be their “everything.” Bhavana Veeravalli’s scholarship-winning essay elaborated on her “everything”— the power of art.

“What is more powerful than giving life to something that was once thought intangible?” shared Bhavana in her application essay.

3LAU says, “Back in January, I launched The 3LAU ‘Everything’ Scholarship to celebrate my 30th Birthday and my new single “Everything.” I’m inspired by the number of applicants this scholarship received. Bhavana’s essay about the power of storytelling through art was thoughtful and moving. I’m so happy to award her this scholarship, which will help her pursue a Bachelor’s in Graphic Communications. I’m thankful to have kicked off this campaign with Bold.org — a platform that puts impact through philanthropy at the forefront — and provide meaningful support to a student with such exciting goals.”

To join Bold.org in fighting America’s student debt crisis, donors can create their own custom scholarship by creating a profile at www.bold.org.

SCHOLARSHIP INFORMATION

The 3LAU “Everything” Scholarship

Bhavana Veeravalli’s Essay

Photo via Rukes.com