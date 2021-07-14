The soundtrack for Space Jam 2: A New Legacy officially dropped last week, ahead of the feature film’s release this Friday. Featuring artists ranging from Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Baby to John Legend to Jonas Brothers, Chance the Rapper, Leon Bridges, Joyner Lucas, and more, there’s plenty to dig through.

At least one EDM artist found his way onto the album through writing and production credits: Marshmello. He’s credited on “Control The World” from 24kGoldn and Lil Wayne, and unlike a lot of his pop and hip hop collaborations, you can really identify his contributions in the production, from the guitar to the 303 bass notes to the little synth effects.

Check out the full album here and listen to the Marshmello-produced track below!

