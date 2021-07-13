Over the past couple days, rumors have been flying about new Swedish House Mafia after posters were spotted in various cities across the world. Now, we know for sure that the trio has new music coming, and they’ll be performing their new single, “Lifetime” featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 070 Shake next Monday.

Before that, though, we’re getting the new single this Thursday, July 15, if we’re to believe that’s what a massive Spotify billboard in Times Square is referring to.

The group toured extensively in 2019, notably leaving out the US, though they’ve been silent ever since.

As we wait on other known unreleased tracks like “It Gets Better” and “Underneath It All,” it feels good to be getting at least something very, very soon.

Photo via Rukes.com