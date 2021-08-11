It seems incredible to think that “Shelter” came out five long year ago, but time has a way of tricking the senses. Sure enough, on August 11, 2016, Porter Robinson and Madeon released their first and only collaboration* and began a long and fruitful tour around the song, eventually capping it off with an epic double-weekender at Coachella the following year.

The longevity of the song itself is incredible to think about, as two of EDM’s most celebrated artists came together after each had just (or at least, recently) released their debut albums and fans knew there was more on the way. Between the lyrics, the production, or lest we forget the incredible animated music video, “Shelter” is as much a modern classic as be.

Last year, the song officially went RIAA Gold, reaching 500,000 sales or equivalent.

Check out “Shelter” once again below and tap into that nostalgia and happiness from a simpler time.

* A small caveat, Porter and Madeon collaborated around 2009-2010 when both went by different artist names, Ekowraith and Wayne Mont/DJ Deamon, respectively. However, “Shelter” remains their only collaboration under “Porter Robinson” and “Madeon.”