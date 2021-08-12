On the heels of their haunting new release “Alive,” RÜFÜS DU SOL have wasted no time putting out a follow up cut, “Next to Me,” out now.

Deep and yearning, the song plays off lead singer Tyrone Lindqvist’s signature chops and a constantly evolving atmosphere. The intensity of synths fall in and out of the mix, and the way every seamless element plays off the others is truly something to behold.

RÜFÜS DU SOL shared upon the track’s release:

Our new single ‘Next To Me’ is out now. We are thrilled to share it with you all and even more excited to release it just a few hours before we play our first live show since shutting it all down in March 2020. It means everything that this song arrives the same day we get to return to doing what we love. Hope you connect with this song as much as we do.

For the “Next to Me” music video, director Osk utilizes artificial intelligence to create a unique cinematic vision, drawing on hundreds of thousands of images of landscapes, architecture and cityscapes. The result is epic yet intimate, taking viewers to previously unseen places.

Listen here!

RÜFÜS DU SOL – Next To Me (Official Video)

Photo: Elliot Lee Hazel