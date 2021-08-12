While COVID-19 and its Delta variant continue to make headlines and loom uncertainty over the live events industry, there is reportedly “no evidence” to support Lollapalooza was a super-spreader.

The music festival took place in Chicago over July 29 – August 1, hosting approximately 385,000 people over four days. Most of attendees were vaccinated, according to city health commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.

So far, there have been 203 cases of COVID-19 linked to the festival, with no hospitalizations or deaths.

“If we were more than 90% vaccinated as a city, as a country, we would probably be done with COVID,” Dr. Arwady said. “If folks are going to large events, please get vaccinated. It helps reduce risk for everybody.”

Leading up to the music festival, Lollapalooza and the City of Chicago incentivized attendees to get vaccinated by offering free passes at pop up locations.

More than 90% of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Chicago are due to the delta variant — read here.

Source: ABC 7 Chicago