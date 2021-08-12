Laidback Luke’s most recent episode of “Wayback Luke” on Tomorrowland’s One World Radio takes us way back — just before the EDM boom, when Skrillex first came on the scene.

The episode is jam-packed with Laidback Luke’s favorite tracks from the legendary artist, starting with the first of many Skrillex productions ever loaded to his USB, “Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites.” Plus, “Ruffneck (Full Flex),” “Bangarang,” “Cinema” (Skrillex Remix), and many more.

The episode runs through Skrillex’s earliest releases up until his brand new bangers, also touching on his side projects, Jack Ü with Diplo and Dog Blood with Boys Noize.

Laidback Luke offers some anecdotes along the way and reveals the reason why he and Skrillex never got around to making demos together back in the day.

Listen here to the nostalgia-fueled mix from Laidback Luke, celebrating Skrillex!

Tomorrowland: One World Radio – Wayback Luke – Episode 12 (Skrillex)

Photo via Marilyn Hue