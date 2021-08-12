AEG just announced it will require proof of vaccination for entrants to upcoming events starting on October 1st. This newly instated health policy goes for all of AEG’s operational clubs, theaters and festivals.

Any shows or festivals in which AEG Presents is an owner or partner, including but not limited to Firefly, Coachella, Electric Forest, Buku, Hangout, Decadence NYE and more are subject to the new requirements moving forward. See AEG’s lineup of venues and festivals at the designated links.

AEG shares:

The vaccination policy, limited only as required by law, will be in full effect nationwide no later than October 1, 2021. Several venues have already been following local government vaccination mandates, with others anticipated to come in the weeks leading up to October 1.

For the time being, negative COVID tests will also be accepted:

The date was chosen specifically to allow time for any eligible unvaccinated ticketholders and staff to reach fully vaccinated status should they choose to do so. Leading up to October 1, AEG Presents will be implementing a policy of showing proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours of show date where permitted.

Jay Marciano, COO of AEG and Chairman and CEO, AEG Presents says:

We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers.

Per the press release, any changes or reversals will be made according to infection rates, transmission data, variant developments, and local and federal regulations.

Read the full statement, along with frequently asked questions and vaccination locations here.

Photo courtesy of AEG Presents