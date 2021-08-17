Ookay has come a long way from his trap days, bringing out a whole new sound following “Thief” and even performing a live tour. His new sound thus far has been fairly poppy, but, not one to be pigeonholed, still explores new styles.

The producer just shared a metal demo on Twitter called “Doomsdays Coming” and, while it’s pretty raw, definitely has some potential. Even Jauz replied, “Man I have so many metal WIPS is it time to start a band yet.”

Check out the demo below and let us know if you think Ookay should release this!

Made some metal today. Im not a screamer but I did what I could! pic.twitter.com/Y8dCPW4Rqg — Ookay (@Ookay) August 17, 2021

Photo via Rukes.com