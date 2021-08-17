We first heard that Alesso, Marshmello, and James Bay were teaming up for a new collaboration a week ago, and now they’re here with a title, release date, and preview.

“Chasing Stars” is out this Friday, and sounds… pretty much exactly like how you would expect this collaboration to sound. Of course, we only have a 20-second preview for now but it’s not difficult to extrapolate from there.

Regardless, this radio-friendly hit is sure to make some listeners happy and others less so, such is the reality of releasing any music these days.

Check out the preview below.

