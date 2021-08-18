WWE today announced that producer and DJ Valentino Khan will perform at WWE’s biggest event of 2021, SummerSlam. Khan will welcome fans as they arrive at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where Illenium threw one of, if not the biggest solo headline EDM concert ever just last month. SummerSlam will take place this Saturday, August 21, marking the first time the annual event has been held at an NFL stadium.

“Being part of a WWE event is a childhood dream come true for me. From growing up in the ‘Attitude Era’ till now, I’ve been a fan all my life and truly have respect for the business. The fact that I get to connect with the WWE universe through my own music is an incredible full circle moment. I can’t wait to go hard at SummerSlam in Vegas,” said Valentino Khan.

There couldn’t be a more perfect DJ for the occasion, and anyone who was at Valentino Khan’s release party at 1720 in Los Angeles in August 2019 can attest to that.

“We strive to create a vibrant atmosphere at all WWE events and music plays a very important role whether it be at live events or throughout WWE programming. We’re looking forward to having Valentino Khan kick off the festivities at SummerSlam this Saturday,” Neil Lawi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, WWE Music Group.

SummerSlam will stream live at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.