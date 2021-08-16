ATB is a legend in the dance music industry. Hailing from Germany, his big breakthrough moment, “9pm (Till I Come)”, propelled the DJ and producer to the top of the UK singles chart back in 1998, becoming the ﬁrst dance song to reach #1 in the UK. This debut single also peaked in several Top 10 charts around the globe, including the US Billboard Charts, and opened the door for dance music on mainstream radio.

After a string of massive singles throughout his 20+ year career, ATB is riding high off the success off of his previous single, “Your Love (9 PM)”, a fresh take on the original mentioned above, collaborating with Topic and A7S.

Now, ATB is back with a brand new single “Like That“, collaborating with the talented singer-songwriter Ben Samama for what is destined to be another commercial smash. “Like That” is an emotion-drenched modern dance jam that features idyllic guitar riffs and an infectious bassline that can’t help but make you want to move.

“Like That” is a great tune that deserves to be in your playlists. Listen below!