The Weeknd x Swedish House Mafia sounds like a very real possibility.

Rumors of a potential collaboration from these influential artists have been swirling for quite some time. Maybe it’s wishful thinking, but it also makes complete sense — especially considering The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia work under the same management.

Either way, The Weeknd has revealed the inspirations behind his upcoming album. The list includes Britney Spears, Nas, Kanye West, Kid Cudi, and Tyler, the Creator — as well as dance music legends, Swedish House Mafia.

During the latest episode of his show Memento Mori on Apple Music, The Weeknd played out a powerful mix of music, showcasing the tracks that inspired “the new Dawn era,” including Swedish House Mafia’s recent original “It Gets Better.”

“Album is pretty much done,” The Weeknd declared. “Just doing some final tweaks, some mixing notes, additional vocals.”

Listen to the full episode here.

Photo via Rukes.com