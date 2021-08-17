It was just yesterday that Disclosure dropped new music, “In My Arms,” their first original of 2021. Now, as they have now made a habit of doing, they’ve dropped a second single, “Happening” and labeled an EP with a couple additional edits.
Like “In My Arms,” “Happening” is a much more minimal and chill side of house that more befits a sunset on a beach sipping on something sweet and cold than a large stage with flashing lights and a professional sound system. It’s all about vibes.
Disclosure Tells Apple Music about new track ‘Happening’
Check out both new songs below. There are still three more to go!
Photo Credit: Hollie Fernando