Breakaway Music Festival is coming in hot with 2021 lineups that feature some of the very best in dance music, hip hop and beyond — and we caught up with Adam Lynn, the Co-Founder and President of organizer Prime Social to learn more about the experience.

“One of the things we like to do is bring really awesome experiences to secondary markets,” Lynn explains. “That’s why we love being in places like Columbus and Grand Rapids, bringing what we think is a true festival experience to smaller markets in people’s backyards. That was the thesis of Breakaway and now we’ve scaled to a lot more cities.”

This weekend, Breakaway Michigan returns to Belknap Park in Grand Rapids over August 27 & 28 with two major headliners, EDM sensation Illenium and acclaimed singer-songwriter Quinn XCII. The lineup also includes Gryffin, Big Wild, Chelsea Cutler, Madeon, Loud Luxury, Dion Timmer, Frank Walker, Gettoblaster, Elderbrook, Alexander 23, Drummxnd and DŸLAN.

Lynn lists Michigan’s own Quinn XCII as a major highlight, “He started off as one of the opening acts for the festival and now he’s headlining his own day. Being able to share that experience firsthand with these artists — where they go from the opener to the headliner. That happened with Louis the Child and a ton of different acts where we’ve been able to help elevate their career through the Breakaway platform.”

Next month, Breakaway Ohio is set to take place at Historic Crew Stadium over September 3 & 4, featuring Kygo and Illenium on headlining duties. Plus, Chelsea Cutler, Gryffin, 24KGOLDN, Madeon, Sofi Tukker, Channel Tres, Elderbrook, John Summit, Sonny Fodera, Two Feet, Alexander 23, Bonnie x Clyde, Sam Feldt, Sidepiece and more.

Breakaway North Carolina, taking over Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 1 & 2, features yet another impressive lineup of acts with Martin Garrix, G-Eazy, and The Chainsmokers leading the pack. Also, Swae Lee, Two Friends, Wax Motif, Gryffin, Lane 8, Trevor Daniel and more.

As mentioned, Breakaway’s concept brings people from different areas and with various musical tastes together. “We love the idea that we’re not strictly a one-genre festival,” Lynn shares. “We’re across many genres. We’re not just an EDM festival, we’re more of a contemporary festival with whatever is really trending in music.”

Explore the lineups below and get tickets to Breakaway Music Festival in your area here.

Breakaway Music Festival – Grand Rapids, Michigan

Breakaway Music Festival – Columbus, Ohio

Breakaway Music Festival – Charlotte, North Carolina

Photo via Alive Coverage for Breakaway Music Festival