Wherever Swedish House Mafia goes, speculation follows — and 1/3 of the group took to social media over the weekend to drop some subtle hints that they may be touring soon!

Ingrosso opens up in the post, backed by six stunning crowd shots, below:

I really don’t write captions because I believe the music should speak for what we want to say. But I am blessed to be able to do what I do with the people I respect and admire the most. I can’t wait to see our fans and show them what we have because it really means the most to us you are the reason that we are here and that we came together again we miss you all so damn much!

The words “can’t wait to see our fans and show them what we have,” strung together in perfect harmony, only fuel rumors and expectations of an upcoming Swedish House Mafia tour. The EDM supergroup currently has no shows announced, but that could all change in an instant, especially with the impending release of a new album.

The trio, also consisting of Axwell and Steve Angello, recently unleashed two back-to-back singles — “Lifetime” with Ty Dolla $ign & 070 Shake and “It Gets Better.” They also played some unreleased tunes as part of their BBC Radio 1 Dance Weekend mix.

See the post from Ingrosso below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sebastian Ingrosso (@ingrosso)

Photo via Rukes.com