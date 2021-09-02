Spotify just introduced Blend, a new way to share music with friends.

Described as social listening sessions, the feature merges music from two users together onto one distinct playlist. Each Blend is updated daily with personalization capabilities and collaborative playlist functionality.

Spotify explains:

Blend is a new way for two friends to merge their musical tastes into one curated playlist made just for them, making it even easier for users to connect, discover, and share the music they love with one another.

Blend was in beta for months, before finally becoming available for all users on Spotify. Blend playlists are initiated and found in Spotify’s Made For You section.

Simply invite a friend to blend with — as long as they have a Spotify Free or Premium plan — and Blend will grow with each user over time based on how their listening changes.

Get started by tapping “Create Blend” in the Made For You hub, then “Invite” to select a friend to blend with. Once your friend accepts the invitation, Spotify will combine your listening preferences and tastes together. Profile icons will appear next to each track, revealing who influenced each select.

More info and Blend experiences here via Spotify.