Tiësto took part in a very special tribute at Creamfields over the weekend.

According to a report from BBC, the ashes of a late Tiësto fan were shot from a confetti cannon during the DJ’s headlining set, to honor a request from the deceased’s family.

Stuart Mitchell, a 30-year-old EDM lover described as a “funny guy with a lot of love,” sadly took his own life in July. He had purchased a ticket to attend Creamfields music festival, which was sold to help fund his funeral.

A letter from his father Julian, addressed to cousins Ryan and Liam Millen, included a small amount of his son’s ashes. “I would be most grateful if you were able to scatter them somewhere at Creamfields, so that he truly went there one last time,” the note read.

Organizers stepped in and suggested the ashes be fired out during the closing performance on Sunday night.

“I thought ‘oh my goodness, he’s going to Creamfields’,” Ms. Mitchell said. “But I did not expect ‘we blew him out of a cannon’.”

Mitchell’s sister Laura described the gesture as “amazing and overwhelming.” She added that Tiësto’s “Adagio for Strings” played out at her brother’s funeral.

In addition, the cousins printed a banner in Mitchell’s memory, featuring a photo of him and his three-year old son that read: “This last dance is for you mate.”

Source: BBC | Photo via Creamfields