The 2021 VMAs, hosted by entertainment megastar Doja Cat, will air LIVE on Sunday, September 12 at 8PM ET/PT on MTV. Meant to celebrate the best of visual content in music, plenty of acts will make an appearance at the long-lasting awards show next weekend, including Camila Cabello, Chlöe, Justin Bieber, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo and Twenty One Pilots.

Making their debut at the event will be EDM trio rockstars Swedish House Mafia, with a performance medley of “Lifetime” & “It Gets Better.”

Swedish House Mafia just recently made their debut on The Tonight Show, making their VMAs performance their second US performance in the past couple months — yet still no tour announced. Disappointing.

Still, you can be sure to catch their performance next weekend live on MTV. Tune in to watch!

Photo via Rukes.com