Right in the thick of the pandemic last year, RL Grime’s Sable Valley dropped their inaugural Summer compilation with cuts from RL Grime & Whethan, Knock2, Kumarion, Effin, HOLLY, Masayoshi Iimori, and more, including the hotly anticipated Heimanu track, “Worlds.”

Now, a little over a year later, the celebrated label is back with Summer Vol. 2 and a host of new artists and sounds.

Leading the compilation once again is RL Grime, teaming up this time with Montell2099 for “One Day.” Also on the compilation are HELLBOUND!, X&G, Jon Casey, Rossy, Deadcrow, capshun, Pauline Herr, and more.

Check it out below!

Photo via Rukes.com