FIFA has locked in massive playlists for its signature video games — FIFA 22 and VOLTA FOOTBALL — with 122 songs representing 27 different nations.

This year, The Chemical Brothers, Swedish House Mafia, AREA21, Polo & Pan, CHVRCHES, Glass Animals and more are in the mix for FIFA 22’s official soundtrack.

Plus, Baauer, RL Grime & ISOxo, AC Slater, Armand van Helden, Keys N Krates, Machinedrum, Shygirl and more set the mood for the street version, VOLTA FOOTBALL. In addition, DJ Snake & Malaa have a brand new collab just for the occasion.

FIFA shares of the music: “Designed to trigger emotion through a fearless blend of genres. It breaks ground every year and drives worldwide culture. More than just the #1 international destination for new music, it is a collective energy that ignites the year to come.”

Listen below and explore both tracklists here!

FIFA 22 Soundtrack

VOLTA FOOTBALL Soundtrack

Photo via Rukes.com