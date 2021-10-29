More and more we’re seeing comparatively mainstream artists joining forces with those in the EDM world. Already today we’ve seen deadmau5 and Foster The People, and we also have MEDUZA and Hozier teaming up for the new single, “Tell It To My Heart.”

The track breaks down walls between genres and borders all at once. With pulsating house music production and a dancefloor-ready groove, it builds to a striking and soulful climax from Hozier. His instantly recognizable voice takes hold under a different light and new genre altogether for the troubadour.

Check it out below!