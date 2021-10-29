Halloween is upon us and some of our favorite creatives likes deadmau5, NGHTMRE, UZ and many other incredible artists have blessed us with new music. Icons like deadmau5 teamed up with Foster The People’s frontman Mark Foster. NGHTMRE, MEDUZA, mark veins, Azide, and others all released new singles this week. Sit back, relax or continue doing whatever you are doing and stream Your EDM | Week In Music below.

Release Spotlight

deadmau5 and Foster The People release a brand new collaborative single titled ‘Hyperlandia’ a return to deadmau5’s classic progressive upbeat sound with a little bit of help from Foster The People’s frontman, Mark Foster

UZ released the remixes for his Trinity album, shortly after the deluxe version of the album was released. The remix album features remixes from the likes of Bailo, Basstrick, bd hbt & yojas, chromonicci, LYNY, Shöckface and others!

NGHTMRE and Zomboy trap and dubstep titans alike joined forces for their new single ‘Shell Shock,’ and its as explosive as you would expect.