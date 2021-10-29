Continuing to build hype for their forthcoming album, Adventure Club team up with BEAUZ and Tilian from post-hardcore darlings Dance Gavin Dance for the new single, “Drive.”

“Drive” is a three-minute track that features melodic vocals delivered by Tilian Pearson from the Sacramento-based band Dance Gavin Dance. The track combines Tilian’s distinct vocals with an ethereal and energetic electronic track that uplifts listeners while showcasing Adventure Club’s signature synth drops and melodic bass.

“We’re so happy to have embarked and completed this musical journey. Beauz has been breaking incredible genre-defying ground, and Tilian has been one of our favorite artists for as long as we can remember. I think everyone will be able to hear each artists distinct contributions to what is probably our favorite track on the upcoming album.” – Adventure Club

Adventure Club fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of an album from the Canadian duo for five years. Though the group faced a series of delays and setbacks, they are excited to finally be releasing their sophomore album, Love // Chaos. The LP highlights the fire and energy Adventure Club fans have grown to love since the duo first emerged as leaders in the dance music industry.

Listen to “Drive” below!