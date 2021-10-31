RÜFÜS DU SOL recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to deliver an outstanding performance of their massive hit “On My Knees.”

Riding the wave of their fourth studio album Surrender, the electronic band is currently on tour with stops planned in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Houston and more. This is just a taste of what it’s like to see them live, but they manage to reach through the screen and touch our souls.

RÜFÜS DU SOL’s latest work hits new chords in the way it’s presented and performed — “Surrender is a message of personal maturity and of a deep connection to their community, as RÜFÜS DU SOL find themselves comfortably expressing their personal pains and heartaches for all to bear witness.”

Watch here!

RÜFÜS DU SOL – “On My Knees” @ Jimmy Kimmel Live