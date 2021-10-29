Ever since LIL DUSTY G began to break boundaries in 2017 with his songs “Waste Your Time,” “Ghost Rider,” and “Burn,” everyone has been anticipating more music. The time is finally here. LIL DUSTY G has released the lead single “Preached” off of his debut album on Marshmello’s record label Polar Culture, with the label head as a featured artist.

Marshmello started his own hip-hop producer collective and label imprint Polar Culture label in 2020 and has since signed 6 producers with Dusty being the only artist so far.

This Marshmello x Dusty guitar-infused single is accompanied with a music video directed by Drew Perez, visualizes an alternate dystopian reality that exhorts the contrast of LIL DUSTY G’s personal and sanctimonious dispositions. Together, Marshmello and LIL DUSTY G empirically blend the modern day dark rock and hip-hop genres alongside the Texas-based rapper’s vocals that express poignant themes of somber melodies and bone-chilling honest lyricism.

“Preached” is dedicated to making a lasting impression on fans as the keynote of the single denotes turning deep hate into something positive thus encouraging others to find their own passion or rather live in their own ignorance.

