It used to be that to hear from your favorite artist, you had to be listening to the radio at the right exact moment to hear a rare interview when they were in town for a gig, or maybe wait by your local magazine stand to purchase that magazine about their new album with some quotes. With the advent of social media, we’ve become used to artists popping in to random fan communities, not to mention their own Twitter, to speak on various topics.

On Reddit, deadmau5 has been known to often pop in to /r/deadmau5, and he did so yesterday in a thread titled, “Hot take: No Mana has become a better deadmau5 than deadmau5.”

One might expect deadmau5 to come barreling in with ferocity and justifications as to why the original poster was wrong. Instead, we got a very level-headed and truly honest response from the legendary artist.

“Well I’ve obviously taken a more backseat on music production…. I’ve been doing it for 20+ years…. which is no small feat for anyone,” he begins. “I’m just following my own path. Music technology.”

Years ago, we were already reporting on deadmau5’s love for music technology, highlighting a video from Linus Tech Tips showing off his studio, LAN center, and even his own server room. But music technology has grown by leaps and bounds in the last four years.

He continues, “Which isn’t limited to ‘the creation of music’. I’m getting older, the demographic is ever changing. These are just my musical sunset years, and I’m going to respectfully hand down the reigns and soon hang up the mau5head. [ita. by editor] I don’t think there needs to be a negative connotation tied to the idea of me starting to slow things down and head into different ventures that fill the void that music no longer does for me.

So don’t expect deadmau5 to “hang up the mau5head” imminently. That being said, if you have the opportunity to see him soon, we’d take it.

Photo via Rukes.com