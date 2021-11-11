Ubbi Dubbi in Texas was the first major electronic festival to return in 2021, after a year of lockdowns due to COVID-19 since March 2020. There were many concerns levied from the fan community, but after all was said and done, no evidence could be found linking Ubbi Dubbi to any significant spread of the virus. The success of the festival in effect gave the green light to many other events to move forward, and here we are at the end of the year with dozens of events under our belt.

Things still aren’t back to “normal” — what is “normal” anymore — but Ubbi Dubbi will be coming back in 2022 as usual and just revealed their lineup with Alison Wonderland, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Blanke, Excision, Jantsen, Minnesota b2b Buku, Rome in Silver, Tiësto, Trivecta, Zeds Dead, and more. There are still more artists to be announced, too, as we approach the final dates.

Tickets go on sale Monday, November 15 for the April 23-24 festival next year. Check out the tweet below for all details.

Your fashionably late @UbbidubbiFest 2022 Lineup🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Tickets on sale Monday November 15

10am CT ..allegedly 👀👀👀👀👀👀 🐊🐊🐊🐊🐊🐊🐊🐊🐊🐊🐊🐊🐊@DDPWorldwide pic.twitter.com/ZnqPkmnxZ8 — Disco Donnie (@RealDiscoDonnie) November 11, 2021

Photo via Rukes.com