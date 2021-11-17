Legendary DJ/turntablist Craze returns to Holy Ship! for the latest Wrecked installment in Riviera Maya, Mexico next month. Among all the “if you’ve never seen XXXX, you need to see XXXX” options, he’s definitely near the top of the list. From transitions to track selections, there’s a reason that Craze’s decades-long career has continued to afford him billing on some of the best festivals in the world.

In this latest mix, Craze explores a number of genres from moombahton to hip hop to trap to house, with all of the incredible mixing that we’ve come to know and love him for.

Check it out below and get all your info on Holy Ship! Wrecked here.

Photo via Ian O’Connor