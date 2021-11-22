It wasn’t that long ago that Illenium released his Fallen Embers (Deluxe Edition) with five new songs, and he’s already back with one last treat before the end of the year. Just announced, “Story of My Life” with Sueco featuring Trippie Redd.

Better yet, we’re going to be getting two versions of the song — first up, a heavy edit on Wednesday, December 1 and then the original on Friday, December 3.

Check back next week to hear the new song!

Photo via Rukes.com