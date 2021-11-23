MDLBEAST, has added even more dance music royalty, along with a host of local and regional stars, to the lineup of their world-class music festival, SOUNDSTORM 21, due to take place in Riyadh from 16-19 December this year, lifting the tally of performers so far confirmed to 150.

With a phase one lineup that already includes a huge array of international names like The Chainsmokers, Martin Garrix, David Guetta, DJ Snake, and more, the house and techno lineup is particularly strong with the addition of these new names. Already included in the lineup are the likes of Dubfire, Paul Kalkbrenner, Malaa, Purple Disco Machine, Loco Dice, Eric Prydz, Hot Since 82, Jamie Jones, and more.

Talal Albahiti, chief operating officer and head of talent booking and events at MDLBEAST, commented: “Adding to an already stellar lineup, we’re showing our commitment to the regional scene today. We’re ecstatic to be bringing over the biggest and best names of dance music while providing our regional audiences with regional talent to enjoy. For us that’s the future, a clear balance which showcases the best global talent alongside stars from here in the Middle East, with a unique audience loving every minute of it.”

Tickets to SOUNDSTORM 2021 are now on sale and selling fast with 4-day weekend prices starting from just about $100 USD (SAR 399).